Indianapolis Colts 2023 NFL Draft Needs: Depth Questions by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Indianapolis Colts look to turn their franchise around following a 4-12-1 season. With the franchise looking to return to its winning ways, the Colts head into the draft intent on retooling the roster.

Indianapolis Colts Future Odds:

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Super Bowl: +10,000

AFC: +6,000

AFC South: +500

Indianapolis Colts Draft Needs

The Indianapolis Colts have eight picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, highlighted by Indy’s No. 4 overall selection. With plenty of future draft compensation, Indianapolis sits in an interesting position as draft day nears.

1. Quarterback

The Colts have been on the quarterback carousel since Andrew Luck retired. Indy is in an excellent position to select their future quarterback, but unfortunately, the Colts sit behind two quarterback-needy teams in Carolina and Houston. Additionally, rumors persist that rival teams are looking to leapfrog the Colts to select a quarterback. With Bryce Young as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall, the possibilities are endless for how the rest of the top five might go.

Indianapolis must be aggressive if they see a chance to draft their future franchise quarterback.

Potential Targets: C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida), Will Levis (Kentucky)

2. Cornerback

Following the trade of Stephon Gilmore and allowing Brandon Facyson to walk into free agency, Indy is thin at cornerback. With only Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., and Dallis Flowers as the current starters, Chris Ballard will almost certainly be looking to get Gus Bradley another young corner through the draft.

Potential Targets: Julius Brents (Kansas State), Cam Smith (South Carolina), Darius Rush (South Carolina)

3. Offensive Line

The Colts entered last season with the highest-paid offensive line. Ironically, the same line allowed the second-most sacks (60) last year. Since the departure of Mark Glowinski and Chris Reed in the 2022 free agency cycle, Indy has been searching for replacements at right guard. Ballard preaches the importance of the defensive and offensive lines, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see the GM take a lineman on Day 2 or 3.

Potential Targets: Cody Mauch (North Dakota State), Steve Avila (TCU), Luke Wypler (Ohio State)

4. Wide Receiver

Indianapolis has had a void at receiver for the past few seasons. The loss of Parris Campbell only adds to the team’s shortage. If Indy finds their future quarterback, it would be ideal for the team to draft another weapon entering his rookie season. The question is, what round?

Potential Targets: Zay Flowers (Boston College), Jaylen Reed (Michigan State), Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)

5. Linebacker:

While the Colts’ linebacker room is still one of the better groups in the league, the team lost a huge piece with the departure of Bobby Okereke in free agency. Luckily, Indy has proven to have an excellent eye for linebacker talent and has developed some of the best in the league. Ballard tends to find late-round gems in the draft, generally at the LB position. The team will look to add depth to their linebacker room in the upcoming draft.

Potential Targets: Cam Jones (Indiana), Aubrey Miller Jr. (Jackson State)