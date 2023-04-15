Justin Verlander Throws Bullpen Session Saturday by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago

Justin Verlander will throw a bullpen session for the New York Mets on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

This is the next step as the Mets are trying to get Verlander ready to make not only his season debut but for the team as well. If all goes according to plan, Verlander will have two more bullpen/hitter sessions before starting at least one rehab game, then joining the club. This timetable would seem to see him back in the rotation for the Mets in late April. Verlander could be on a pitch count when he first returns, as he may not be fully ramped up to throw 100 pitches.

