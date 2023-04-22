LA Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin (Ankle) Could Make his Next Start

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin could make his next start.

Gonsolin has been on the IL with an ankle injury he suffered during spring training. The ankle is healed, but Gonsolin only threw 57 pitches during his last rehab start. If the Dodgers bring Gonsolin back up and insert him into the starting rotation, he would likely be on a pitch count. The Dodgers have an off day that could allow them to bring Gonsolin back after another rehab start. The extra time could increase his projected pitch count.

Los Angeles is down a starter since they placed Michael Grove on the injured list with a groin injury.

On Saturday, the Dodgers will have Dustin May starting versus Hayden Wesneski of the Cubs. The Dodgers are +130 (-1.5) on the run line and -122 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-120), and under (-102).

