Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe Non-Committal on Lineup Changes for Game 6

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was non-committal on potential lineup changes ahead of Game 6 of Toronto’s first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We’re looking at everything,” said Keefe on Friday. “We have a couple of things happening with some of our players in terms of injuries that will play itself out through today and probably part of tomorrow. We’re looking at what all our options might be.”

Toronto failed to close out the Lightning on Thursday, losing 4-2 and falling to 0-11 in series-clinching games since 2004, the last time the Maple Leafs advanced to the second round of the postseason.

Despite the loss, Keefe said his team remains confident as Toronto looks to finally slay its playoff demons.

“As a coach, before you walk into a meeting, you’re always getting a pretty good sense of where the group is at based on the volume of chatter or the energy of the room,” said Keefe. And today, it was vibrant. So that’s a really good sign.”

