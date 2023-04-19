Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 2 Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Edmonton Oilers started strong against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 but dropped the game in overtime. Will they bounce back tonight?

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Edmonton had multiple two-goal leads in Game 1, but the Kings tied it late before finishing the Oilers in overtime. This is similar to last year’s series, which needed the full seven games.

Game 2 has the Oilers as favorites on the moneyline at -220, while the Kings are +180.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Kings will start Joonas Korpisalo, while the Oilers will counter with Stuart Skinner. Game 1 saw the Kings’ netminder stop 37-of-40 shots. Skinner wasn’t bad stopping 31-of-35 shots but will need to be better for the Oilers to win this matchup.

Edmonton showed in the first period of Game 1 what they could do when firing on all cylinders. If they can continue using their speed and high-end skill, there’s value in the Oilers to come out on top in Game 2. We don’t love their moneyline price, but the Oilers have a roster that can put together a multi-goal victory. Take Edmonton on the puck line at +118.

Best Bet: Oilers Puck Line -1.5 (+118)

Game 1 saw the Oilers and Kings combine to score seven goals. The total for Game 2 is set at 6.5, with the over priced at -108 and the under at -114. The Kings were better offensively than defensively during the regular season, and Edmonton can play a more defensive game than they did in the opener. The Oilers will find offensive success in this matchup, but we’re not expecting the Kings to score four goals again.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-114)

When you have the best player on the planet, others are often overshadowed, even a superstar like Leon Draisaitl. The German forward scored two goals in the opener, yet he’s still flying under the radar. Draisaitl is a game-changer ability and has a lot of value to score tonight at +110.

Best Prop: Leon Draisaitl to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+110)