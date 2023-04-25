Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 5 Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are headed back to Alberta with the series squared at two. Who will win this pivotal Game 5?

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

This first-round series has been one of the Stanley Cup playoffs’ most exciting. There have been dramatic finishes, multiple overtime games, and comebacks. Tied at two, these teams know each other well, as last year, their first-round series went the entire seven games.

Edmonton erased a 3-0 deficit in Game 4 to even the series at two, which could be the turning point when all is said and done. The Oilers have taken back home ice and are favorites on the moneyline at -225, while the Kings are +184.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Kings will continue riding Joonas Korpisalo, while the Oilers haven’t decided. We’ll assume Jack Campbell, considering he came on in relief and picked up the victory in Game 4. The Kings netminder has a 2-2 record with a .918 save percentage, while Campbell is 1-0 with a .964 save percentage. Korpisalo has been great in the postseason for LA, while we don’t know what Campbell will bring.

The Oilers can show the world they’re the better team in this series, as Edmonton is far more talented. At home, we’ll back their moneyline odds at -225.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-225)

The first four games in this series saw seven, six, five, and nine goals scored. The total for Game 5 is set at 6.5, with the over priced at -118 and the under at -104. This has seen more scoring than many expected, but the Kings’ offense is better than they’re perceived to be. Edmonton can score with the best teams in the NHL, but Korpisalo has been a wall. As a result, we’re content backing the under 6.5 in this Game 5 at -104.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-104)

The Oilers’ superstars are on another level than the rest of the league. Leon Draisaitl stands out, previously going on a tear during last year’s playoffs. He’s off to a terrific start against the Kings, with nine points in four games. Draisaitl is incredibly difficult to play against, and his price to find the back of the net at -105 is worth consideration.

Best Prop: Leon Draisaitl to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-105)