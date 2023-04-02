Nationals Place OF Corey Dickerson on IL with Calf Strain by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Washington Nationals will spend the next ten days without Corey Dickerson. As noted by Mark Zuckerman, the Nats transferred their outfielder to the injured list with a calf injury.

For now, the ailment was diagnosed as a strain; however, Dickerson has been referred for additional diagnostics to confirm the extent of the injury.

Three days into the season, the Nationals had to make their first IL move of 2023. The details: https://t.co/AaciOVFWWy — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) April 2, 2023

Dickerson was lifted from Saturday’s contest against the Atlanta Braves. The former Gold Glove winner was jogging off the field in the seventh inning when he felt tightness in his lower leg. Not risking aggravating the damage, manager Davey Martinez replaced Dickerson with Ildemaro Vargas.

Although Vargas was called upon on Saturday, Alex Call started in place of Dickerson on Sunday. Call has only appeared in 48 games throughout his career but could see increased usage over the next few weeks.

Likewise, Stone Garrett was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and will likely see game action during his stint in the bigs.

