NBA Finals Matchup Odds Power Rankings: Bucks vs. Suns Sticks at Top

The NBA Finals could see several elite matchups, with the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks littered throughout the list.

Below are the likeliest pairings for the NBA’s ultimate prize according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns (+490) (Last week: +500)

In what would be a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks facing the Phoenix Suns has continued to be bet down as the odds-on favorite from +500 to +490.

2. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns (+600) (Last week: +650)

The Boston Celtics are making light work of the Atlanta Hawks, while the Suns sit on top of the Los Angeles Clippers in their opening-round series. The C’s taking on the Suns has risen slightly over the last week from +650 to +600.

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets (+800) (Last week: +850)

With an impressive start to the postseason, the Denver Nuggets are becoming more of a threat to play in the NBA Finals against the Bucks. The Nuggets and Bucks clashing for the title has been bet down from +850 to +800.

4. (Tie) Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors (+1000) (Last week: +750)

It wasn’t a good start for the Golden State Warriors, but a Game 3 victory has them right back in it. The Warriors’ odds of heading to their second straight NBA Finals and taking on the Bucks have taken a significant hit, dropping from +750 to +1000.

4. (Tie) Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets (+1000) (Last week: +1100)

It’s about time these two start getting some respect. The Celtics taking on the West’s top-seeded Denver Nuggets has been bet down from +1100 to +1000.

6. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns (+1100) (Last week: +1400)

The Philadelphia 76ers look like a real NBA title contender. Their issue is getting through the other juggernauts in the East. Philly taking on the West favorite Phoenix Suns for the crown has sizably risen from +1400 to +1100.

7. Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors (+1300) (Last week: +1000)

Another rematch with top ten odds is from the 2022 NBA Finals, with the Celtics facing the Warriors. Boston is in much better shape to make a run, while the Warriors will need to figure things out for these odds to rise from +1300.

8. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets (+1700) (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

In what would be a battle of the top MVP candidates, Nikola Jokic taking on Joel Embiid would be a treat. With both clubs off to great postseason starts, this matchup has jumped into the top ten at +1700.

9. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (+2000) (Last week: +1700)

For the second week in a row, the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Bucks has been in the top ten. However, it doesn’t have the same appeal it did last week, dropping from +1700 to +2000.

10. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors (+2200) (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Another addition to the top ten has the 76ers opposite the Warriors for the NBA title. The Warriors evening up their series with the Kings will go a long way in seeing these odds rise from +2200.

