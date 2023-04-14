NBA Postseason Betting 102: Understanding Series Wagers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

With the NBA Play-In Tournament coming to its conclusion tonight, the focus is now on the first round of the playoffs, and one of the more exciting ways to bet on the postseason is through series betting. Series bets add an extra layer of interest, particularly in drawn-out, non-competitive matchups.Here are four ways to indulge in NBA series betting:

Series Spread: The series spread works similarly to betting on an individual game, only in this case, it’s based on the entirety of the series. For example, the Los Angeles Clippers are listed as +2.5 (-132) underdogs on the series spread. This means LA has to lose the series by no more than two games to have a winning ticket (4-2 or 4-3) or, on the off chance, upset Phoenix.

Correct Score: This bet allows bettors to predict the exact outcome of the series. Let’s take the Sacramento-Golden State matchup as an example. The oddsmakers have the Warriors winning in six games as the most likely scenario at +240, followed by the Warriors in five at +380. A sweep in favor of the Kings would net a tremendous payout on a $100 bet (+3800).

Series Total Games: This bet is based on the length of the series, regardless of who wins. In the case of the Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Lakers series, a six or seven-game series is the expected outcome at +185.

Series Statistical Leader: These include assists, rebounds, points, and three made, focusing on individual performance within the series. For instance, Kevin Durant is the odds-on-favorite to make the most threes in the Suns-Clippers series at +200. Meanwhile, in the Kings-Warriors series, Stephen Curry is a -320 favorite to score the most points.

Series betting offers an exciting and potentially profitable endeavor for bettors looking to venture beyond traditional options. Other series betting options include Game 1/Series Parlay, Alt Series Handicap, Series Exact Order, and Series Correct Score After 3 Games.