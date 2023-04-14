NBA Western Conference Playoff Preview by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

Here’s a glance at the three Western Conference Playoff series set for this weekend.No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in what could be the best series of the postseason. Despite the Grizzlies being the higher seed, the Lakers won the season series 2-1. Memphis has a young and aggressive squad that plays well defensively.

However, the Lakers have the impressive play of Anthony Davis and arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, LeBron James. Either team could easily win in seven games, so it could be worth taking the series to go the distance at +185 via the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings are rewarded with facing the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, with the Warriors favored (-275) to advance. Sacramento has a well-balanced and explosive roster led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, while Golden State has overcome injuries and adversity this season.

With the return of Andrew Wiggins and a recent stretch of eight wins in ten games, the champs look ready. Steph Curry vs. Fox and Sabonis vs. Draymond Green are the key matchups. Despite most picking Golden State, Sacramento at plus odds to advance is immense value.

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers matchup with Phoenix as the heavy favorites (-500). Clippers star forward Paul George will miss at least the start of the series due to a knee injury, while the Suns are healthy and are 8-0 with Kevin Durant in the lineup.

The key matchup is between NBA Champions Durant and Kawhi Leonard, two of the league’s all-time great forwards. With Phoenix’s core of Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton, the Suns will likely win the series quickly. The best bet is for the series to end in five games.