NCAA Tournament Championship Player Props: Ride These Hawkins, Sanogo, and Trammell Picks

The National Championship is upon us, featuring the Connecticut Huskies and San Diego Aztecs in Houston. Here are some of my favorite player prop plays if betting on the game isn’t enough for you tonight.Adama Sanogo OVER 16.5 Points (-106)

It’s been widely publicized how elite the Aztecs are defensively on the perimeter, which would hypothetically eliminate some opportunities for the Huskies from beyond the arc, leading to more chances in the paint for Adama Sanogo, who’s reached this OVER in four of five tournament games.

One may argue that the Aztecs’ defense might not even matter, given how excellent UConn has been playing, but there is value in Sanogo regardless of the opponent. I’d also double up on OVER 8.5 rebounds at plus-money, as he’s hit that line in three of five games with both misses via the hook.

Backing point props with San Diego State in this tournament has been challenging. Their starters’ minutes have fluctuated from game to game, while they don’t have a go-to scorer. Even with their by-committee approach, we see value in Darrion Trammell.

He’s reached double digits in three of five tournament games. We’re counting on a few bounces in our favor this time around. He’s also got the ability to get hot from beyond the arc, so I’ll be sprinkling some money on him to hit 3+ threes at +320, which he’s done twice this tournament.

I understand how well San Diego State has defended the deep ball, but they allowed Florida Atlantic to go 9-of-22 from three on Saturday, the best any opponent has shot against them this tournament. Regardless, Jordan Hawkins might be too good, where the quality of defense won’t matter.

He’s knocked down 3+ threes in all five tournament games, averaging 7.6 attempts per game. A future NBA lottery pick, he’s a pure sniper that can hit threes from wherever and with whoever is in front of him. I’m riding with him once more.

I can see Jaedon LeDee and Nathan Mensah earning extended minutes to deal with UConn’s size in the paint. Playing with their back to the basket, they each will have ample chances off the glass, with their respective rebounding lines at 5.5.

They have each reached this OVER in four tournament games, but Mensah’s line sits at -152, with LeDee’s at +100. I’ll ride with the value.