NFL Draft: Detroit Lions Get QB Hendon Hooker in 3rd Round by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Detroit Lions have drafted Hendon Hooker. Hooker had to wait until the third round, 68th overall, to find out where he would call home next season.

There was talk Thursday that Hooker could be a first-round pick if a team wanted to trade back in at the bottom of the round to grab him. The thought process would be that you could pick up his fifth-year option, thus giving the player and team an extra year to see if he can be a franchise quarterback, but that didn’t happen.

This move, however, does make sense for both parties. The Lions will have Jared Goff start this season, and they are the favorite to win the NFC North. Hooker now gets to learn behind Goff for at least this season before being thrown, forgive me, to the Lions.

As mentioned above, the Lions are the favorites to win the NFCN. It’s amazing what can happen when the Green Bay Packers don’t have a Hall of Fame QB behind center. Detroit sits at +130 to win the division. You can find the odds for every team to win their division on the FanDuel Sportsbook.