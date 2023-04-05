NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Ducks Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The scorching-hot Edmonton Oilers look to continue their winning ways when they visit the lowly Anaheim Ducks tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

After making it to the Western Conference Final last year, the Edmonton Oilers appear to be getting hot at the right time of year again. Coming off a significant victory over the Los Angeles Kings last night, Edmonton is in the running for the Pacific Division crown. Edmonton’s a significant road favorite on the moneyline at -360, while the Ducks are at +285.

Entering this contest, the Oilers have won five in a row, posting a 9-0-1 record over their last ten games, while the Ducks have lost eight in a row to sit 1-9.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Oilers are expected to start Jack Campbell in net, while the Ducks should counter with John Gibson. The Oilers’ netminder has a 20-9-4 record with a .886 save percentage, while Gibson is 14-30-8 with a .899 save percentage.

Edmonton could secure home-ice advantage for the Western Conference side of the bracket if they keep winning over their final games. This matchup is too juicy to avoid siding with the Oilers again. As a result, target the Oilers to win this contest by multiple goals at -152.

Best Bet: Oilers Puck Line -1.5 (-152)

The first three matchups in the season series saw seven, eight, and six goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 7.5, with the over priced at +132, while the under sits at -162. Edmonton is the highest-scoring offense in the NHL, while the Ducks sit in the basement in goals allowed per game. Over the Oilers’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in just two, while the Ducks have also seen that in two. Edmonton should have no issue scoring in this game, making for a compelling case to back the over 7.5 at +132.

Best Bet: Over 7.5 (+132)

The Oilers have a lot of offense between their pair of superstar forwards. It’s easy to side with one of the Oilers’ top forwards to score, but the value isn’t there tonight. As a result, we’re looking toward Evander Kane, who’s tallied 27 points in 37 games. With the playoffs right around the corner, Kane getting going is essential, and this is an excellent matchup for him to do so. Take Kane to score at +130.

Best Prop: Evander Kane to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+130)