NL MVP Futures Betting: Willy Adames Could Surprise Bettors

The race for this year’s National League MVP is a wide-open field. As per FanDuel Sportsbook, 12 players are priced at +1600 or better, illustrating the parity among the elite talent in the senior circuit.

We’re looking at a proper value candidate on the futures board in a landscape where anything could happen, and the market fluctuates greatly.

Since joining the Milwaukee Brewers partway through the 2021 season, Willy Adames has unlocked the potential which made him one of MLB’s top prospects. Now, he’s enjoying his golden years with a top contender in the NL Central, and he should start to get the respect he deserves in the MVP conversation.

Adames’ best finish in MVP voting came back in 2021 when he split time between the Brew Crew and Tampa Bay Rays. At .818, he put together the best OPS of his career, with most of the damage coming in Milwaukee. In 99 games with the Brewers, Adames slugged .521 with an on-base percentage of .366 for a .886 mark.

Although his slugging percentage dipped last year, the Dominican Republic native joined the 30-30 club, swatting 30 long balls and doubles en route to a career-best 98 RBI. More importantly, Adames has set the bar even higher early in 2023.

Through the first couple weeks of the season, Adames has a .984 OPS with seven RBI and eight runs scored. That production should continue as the 27-year-old remains a fixture in the third spot in the Brewers’ batting order.

Extrapolating Adames’s current metrics over the length of the season puts him among the best players in the MLB and well ahead of his +15000 price tag in the futures market. He will quickly shoot to the top of the NL MVP class if he maintains this form.

