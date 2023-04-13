Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Athletics @ Orioles – First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 82°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Athletics
|+1.5
|+102
|O 10
|-106
|+190
|Open
|+105
|10
|-107
|+192
|Current
|Orioles
|-1.5
|-122
|U 10
|-114
|-229
|Open
|-125
|10
|-113
|-232
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Athletics
Starting Pitcher: Adam Oller: 0-0, 4.66 ERA, 5.59 K/9
|1.
|CF
|Esteury Ruiz
|.243, 0 HR, 4 RBI
|2.
|RF
|RamÃ³n Laureano
|.256, 2 HR, 4 RBI
|3.
|LF
|Brent Rooker
|.294, 1 HR, 4 RBI
|4.
|1B
|JesÃºs Aguilar
|.270, 1 HR, 4 RBI
|5.
|3B
|Aledmys DÃaz
|.158, 0 HR, 2 RBI
|6.
|SS
|Kevin Smith
|.167, 0 HR, 2 RBI
|7.
|DH
|Carlos PÃ¨rez
|.556, 1 HR, 2 RBI
|8.
|C
|Shea Langeliers
|.222, 2 HR, 4 RBI
|9.
|2B
|Nick Allen
|.000, 0 HR, 0 RBI
Orioles
Starting Pitcher: Cole Irvin: 0-2, 9.35 ERA, 9.35 K/9
|1.
|CF
|Cedric Mullins
|.178, 2 HR, 9 RBI
|2.
|C
|Adley Rutschman
|.391, 3 HR, 8 RBI
|3.
|RF
|Anthony Santander
|.186, 0 HR, 4 RBI
|4.
|1B
|Ryan Mountcastle
|.265, 5 HR, 18 RBI
|5.
|DH
|Gunnar Henderson
|.147, 1 HR, 2 RBI
|6.
|LF
|Austin Hays
|.302, 3 HR, 6 RBI
|7.
|2B
|Adam Frazier
|.273, 1 HR, 4 RBI
|8.
|3B
|RamÃ³n UrÃas
|.243, 1 HR, 4 RBI
|9.
|SS
|Jorge Mateo
|.312, 2 HR, 6 RBI
Betting Insights:
Athletics
- The Oakland Athletics are 1-5 (.167) on the road as an underdog in 2023
- The over hit in 4 of the Oakland Athletics last 5 games on the road in 2023
Orioles
- The over hit in 4 of the Baltimore Orioles last 6 games at home in 2023