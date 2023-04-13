Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

2 hours ago

Athletics @ Orioles – First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 82°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Athletics +1.5  +102  O 10  -106  +190  Open
+105  10  -107  +192  Current
 Orioles -1.5   -122  U 10  -114  -229  Open
 -125  10   -113  -232  Current
Projected Lineups:

Athletics

Starting Pitcher: Adam Oller: 0-0, 4.66 ERA, 5.59 K/9

1. CF  Esteury Ruiz   .243, 0 HR, 4 RBI
2. RF  RamÃ³n Laureano   .256, 2 HR, 4 RBI
3. LF  Brent Rooker   .294, 1 HR, 4 RBI
4. 1B  JesÃºs Aguilar   .270, 1 HR, 4 RBI
5. 3B  Aledmys DÃ­az   .158, 0 HR, 2 RBI
6. SS  Kevin Smith   .167, 0 HR, 2 RBI
7. DH  Carlos PÃ¨rez   .556, 1 HR, 2 RBI
8. C  Shea Langeliers   .222, 2 HR, 4 RBI
9. 2B  Nick Allen   .000, 0 HR, 0 RBI

 

Orioles

Starting Pitcher: Cole Irvin: 0-2, 9.35 ERA, 9.35 K/9

1. CF  Cedric Mullins   .178, 2 HR, 9 RBI
2. C  Adley Rutschman   .391, 3 HR, 8 RBI
3. RF  Anthony Santander   .186, 0 HR, 4 RBI
4. 1B  Ryan Mountcastle   .265, 5 HR, 18 RBI
5. DH  Gunnar Henderson   .147, 1 HR, 2 RBI
6. LF  Austin Hays   .302, 3 HR, 6 RBI
7. 2B  Adam Frazier   .273, 1 HR, 4 RBI
8. 3B  RamÃ³n UrÃ­as   .243, 1 HR, 4 RBI
9. SS  Jorge Mateo   .312, 2 HR, 6 RBI
Betting Insights:

Athletics

  • The Oakland Athletics are 1-5 (.167) on the road as an underdog in 2023
  • The over hit in 4 of the Oakland Athletics last 5 games on the road in 2023

Orioles

  • The over hit in 4 of the Baltimore Orioles last 6 games at home in 2023
Thumbnail photo via USA TODAY Sports Images

