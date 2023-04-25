Oilers G Stuart Skinner to Start Game 5 vs. Kings by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reports the Edmonton Oilers will start goaltender Stuart Skinner in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Skinner confirms he?s playing. Says he missed stopping the pucks while he was watching and is excited to get back in. Says Campbell was stellar. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 25, 2023

Skinner has started all four games in the series but was pulled from Game 4’s overtime victory after allowing three goals on 11 shots in the first period. The 24-year-old was replaced by backup Jack Campbell, who stopped 27 of 28 shots in relief.

“We have a good goaltending tandem,” said Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft. “I have belief in both of our goaltenders. That’s not assigning any blame on Stuart for the way the first period went, but I felt our team needed a little change in momentum and give us a different kind of look.”

Skinner appeared in 50 games for the Oilers during the regular season, posting a 29-14-5 record with a 2.75 goals-against-average and a .913 save percentage.

