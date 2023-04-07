Pelicans Star F Zion Williamson Unlikely for Play-in Tournament by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is unlikely to return for next week’s play-in tournament.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson ? sidelined since Jan. 2 with a hamstring strain ? is unlikely to return to action in next week's Play-In Tournament, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The team has been cautious with Williamson's comeback as he continues rehab process. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2023

Williamson has been sidelined since January 2 as he recovers from a right hamstring strain.

“After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen,” said Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. “We will continue to monitor his progression, and updates will be provided as warranted.”

New Orleans guaranteed itself a top-nine finish in the Western Conference following Wednesday’s 138-131 overtime victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Before the injury, Williamson posted per-game averages of 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 29 games. Injuries have plagued the former first overall pick, Williamson missing all last season with a Jones Fracture in his right foot and 44 games his rookie year due to a torn meniscus.

