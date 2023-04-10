PGA Championship Odds: Jon Rahm Unsurprisingly Tops Board At Oak Hill It's not too early to look ahead to Oak Hill by Mike Cole 38 minutes ago

An eventful Masters is officially behind us, and the major golf championship season immediately starts its build to the PGA Championship next month in western New York.

The season’s second major tees off May 18 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Jon Rahm will be looking to add even more hardware to the trophy case after he outlasted Brooks Koepka on Sunday to win the Masters for the first time in his tremendous career.

Starting with Rahm, the unsurprising favorite, here’s a look at the top of the betting board with every player below 40-1 to win the tournament at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Jon Rahm +750

Scottie Scheffler +850

Rory McIlroy +950

Brooks Koepka +1300

Justin Thomas +1700

Patrick Cantlay +1900

Collin Morikawa +2100

Cameron Smith +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Xander Schauffele +2400

Cameron Young +2800

Tony Finau +3200

Viktor Hovland +3200

Jason Day +3200

Dustin Johnson +3600

Max Homa +3600

Will Zalatoris +3600

Hideki Matsuyama +3600

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3600

There are no surprises at the top, of course, with Rahm leading the way, closely followed by Scheffler and McIlroy. That trio has been the consensus top three in the world all season, so that’s no surprise. Then there’s a drop-off, similar to the Masters.

The difference at the PGA, though, is how Koepka shot up the boards after being in contention all weekend at Augusta National Golf Club. The four-time major champion won back-to-back PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019 at Bellerive Country Club and Bethpage Black, respectively.

Justin Thomas, the defending PGA Championship winner, is 17-1 after missing the cut at the Masters.

This is the first major championship at Oak Hill since the 2013 PGA Championship. Jason Dufner overtook Jim Furyk in the final round to take down the title. Adam Scott, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy all finished in the top 10 of that tournament.