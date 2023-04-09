Jon Rahm Outduels Brooks Koepka To Win 2023 Masters Tournament

With Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, it felt like a two-horse race entering Sunday’s final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. But in the end, it was only Rahm who put himself in position to claim the green jacket.

It marks the first time Rahm has won the Masters and the second major championship of his career.

Rahm shot 3-under 69 in the final round to overcome Koepka’s two-stroke lead entering the final 18 holes. Rahm concluded the four rounds 12-under 276 (65-69-73-69). The third-ranked player in the world benefitted as Koepka struggled and shot 3-over on the front and ultimately put himself in too big a deficit to overcome.

Koepka dropped back by as many as four stokes behind Rahm. He shot 3-over par 75 on the final round and concluded 8-under 280 (65-67-73-75) on the four days.

Fellow LIV Tour player Phil Mickelson finished in a tie for second with Koepka. Mickelson shot a 7-under par 65 on the final round and concluded 8-under 280 on the tournament.

Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed and Russell Henley finished in a tie for fourth with a score of 7-under 281. Spieth carded a 6-under 66 on the final round while Reed went 4-under 68 and Henley concluded 2-under 70.

Scottie Scheffler, the World’s No. 1, finished the tournament in a tie for 10th at 4-under 284.