Masters 2023 Payouts: Prize Money For Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Field

Jon Rahm claimed the first green jacket of his career as he won the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National on Sunday.
Rahm outdueled and outlasted Brooks Koepka, who entered Sunday’s final round with a two-stroke lead over Rahm. Koepka’s three frontside bogies, however, allowed Rahm to overtake the lead and never give it back.
Rahm, the World’s No. 3, carded a 3-under 69 on the final round to conclude 12-under 276 (65-69-73-69). Koepka, who carded a 3-over 75 in Sunday’s final round, finished four strokes back in a tie for second at 8-under 280.
Check out the full leaderboard and a breakdown of the $18 million purse, per Sports Illustrated.
1st: $3.24 million — Jon Rahm
T2: $1.584 million — Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka
T4: $744,000 — Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Russell Henley
T7: $603,000 — Cam Young, Viktor Hovland
9th: $522,000 — Sahith Theegala
T10: $432,000 — Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
T14: $333,000 — Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay
T16: $324,000 — Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Jaoquin Niemann, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Sam Bennett (a), Hideki Matsuyama
T23: $172,800 — Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk, KH Lee
T26: $138,600 — Tony Finau, Scott Stallings, Ryan Fox
T29th: $119,700 — Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns, Harold Varner, Mackenzie Hughes
33rd: $106,200 — Tommy Fleetwood
T34: $92,880 — Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Smith, Zach Johnson, Talor Gooch, JT Poston,
T39: $75,600 — Taylor Moore, Abe Ancer, Adam Scott, Jason Day
T43: $63,000 — Max Homa, Harris English, Mito Pereira
T46: $54,000 — Sepp Straka, Seamus Power
T48: $48,060 — Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters
T50th: $47,160 — Charl Schwartzel, Fred Couples
52nd: $45,160 — Billy Horschel
53rd: $45,060 — Keith Mitchell