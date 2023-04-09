Masters 2023 Payouts: Prize Money For Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Field

Jon Rahm claimed the first green jacket of his career as he won the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National on Sunday.

Rahm outdueled and outlasted Brooks Koepka, who entered Sunday’s final round with a two-stroke lead over Rahm. Koepka’s three frontside bogies, however, allowed Rahm to overtake the lead and never give it back.

Rahm, the World’s No. 3, carded a 3-under 69 on the final round to conclude 12-under 276 (65-69-73-69). Koepka, who carded a 3-over 75 in Sunday’s final round, finished four strokes back in a tie for second at 8-under 280.

Check out the full leaderboard and a breakdown of the $18 million purse, per Sports Illustrated.

1st: $3.24 million — Jon Rahm

T2: $1.584 million — Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka

T4: $744,000 — Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Russell Henley

T7: $603,000 — Cam Young, Viktor Hovland

9th: $522,000 — Sahith Theegala

T10: $432,000 — Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

T14: $333,000 — Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay

T16: $324,000 — Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Jaoquin Niemann, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Sam Bennett (a), Hideki Matsuyama

T23: $172,800 — Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk, KH Lee

T26: $138,600 — Tony Finau, Scott Stallings, Ryan Fox

T29th: $119,700 — Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns, Harold Varner, Mackenzie Hughes

33rd: $106,200 — Tommy Fleetwood

T34: $92,880 — Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Smith, Zach Johnson, Talor Gooch, JT Poston,

T39: $75,600 — Taylor Moore, Abe Ancer, Adam Scott, Jason Day

T43: $63,000 — Max Homa, Harris English, Mito Pereira

T46: $54,000 — Sepp Straka, Seamus Power

T48: $48,060 — Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters

T50th: $47,160 — Charl Schwartzel, Fred Couples

52nd: $45,160 — Billy Horschel

53rd: $45,060 — Keith Mitchell