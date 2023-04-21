Ranking Potential Shohei Ohtani Destinations by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Rumors are swirling around Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani’s potential availability. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that there is a “zero percent chance” that the Angels trade away, arguably, the best player in baseball, but the Angels sit 9-10, and the clock is ticking.

The Angels have been the definition of mediocrity despite having Mike Trout and Ohtani, failing to make the playoffs since 2014. Ohtani, in the last year of his contract with the Angels, has potential suitors backing up the Brinks trucks to have a chance to land the two-way superstar.

With Jeff Passon of ESPN reporting Ohtani will “definitely leave” if the Angels fall out of postseason contention, here’s how we rank the potential landing spots for Ohtani.

The Mariners have a franchise cornerstone with Julio Rodriguez, who catapulted the Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2001. Passan has named Seattle as a potential Ohtani landing spot. We ranked them fifth, given financial capital uncertainty. Half a billion dollars is where the bidding will reportedly start for Ohtani’s services, so unless he would like to stay on the West Coast, they better be ready for a crazy bidding war with some of the wealthiest franchises.

Leaving the Yankees off the list is not allowed. When someone of Ohtani’s stature hits the market, the Yankees will make a call. They have the brand, the assets, and the financial willingness to make a deal of this caliber. Seeing Ohtani in Yankees pinstripes would be something that would lift the Yankee brand to another level and could appeal to Ohtani for his personal branding.

Before Steve Cohen, the Mets weren’t on the list, but we’ve seen him continually show that money is not an issue. The Mets have the highest payroll in baseball by a wide margin and have demonstrated a willingness to exceed it, given their near signing of Carlos Correa. Cohen will not let anyone outspend him in a potential bidding war, which Ohtani’s free agency would give rise to.

The Giants are looking to creep back into contention as the Padres and Dodgers push the division’s arms race. San Francisco was willing to dish out significant money when they tried to land Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge. If Ohtani is willing to stay on the West Coast (closer to Japan), then the Giants are a premier destination.

Regarding West Coast teams, there is none more prominent than the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani wouldn’t even have to move out of his house if he signed with the Dodgers. The Dodgers would provide familiarity and a franchise that is continually in the upper echelon of World Series contenders. ESPN’s Buster Olney has reported that many in baseball circles believe Ohtani will join the Dodgers on a deal in the ballpark of $600 million.