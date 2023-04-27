Ranking the Dallas Cowboys' Potential 1st-Round Targets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The 2023 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday, April 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the Dallas Cowboys currently holding the No. 26 overall selection.

Following up on my previous article on the Cowboys’ draft needs, here are five potential first-round targets that could wind up in Big D.

1) RB Bijan Robinson – Texas

Regarded as one of the best running back prospects in recent memory, Robinson would fill the role left by the recently released Ezekiel Elliott and form a mouthwatering tandem with the explosive Tony Pollard.

2) TE Michael Mayer – Notre Dame

Dallas let former tight end Dalton Schultz walk in free agency, and while the ‘Boys do boast second-year pros, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, Mayer offers more dynamism at the position and a greater ability to stretch the field.

3) DT Bryan Bresee – Clemson

Defensive tackle is considered a weak spot in an otherwise productive Cowboys unit. Dallas has not selected a DT in the first round in over 30 years. Perhaps Bresee bucks that trend.

4) OG Steve Avila – TCU

The Cowboys pride themselves on having an elite offensive line. Owner Jerry Jones has made it known that investing in a left guard could address Dallas’s issues upfront. Avila could be the plug-and-play option the ‘Boys are looking for.

5) WR Jordan Addison – USC

Given the injury history of wideouts Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks, seeing the Cowboys add depth at the position would not be surprising. With the New York Giants (No. 25) widely expected to draft a receiver (likely Boston College’s Zay Flowers if available), USC’s Jordan Addison could be an option.