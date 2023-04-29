Rockies' German Marquez Could be Out for Season by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

German Marquez of the Colorado Rockies could be lost for the season, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Marquez has already been placed on the injured list due to inflammation in his elbow. He will get an MRI on that elbow and a second opinion Monday. If Marquez needs Tommy John surgery as is being feared, his season would be over, and we wouldn’t see him again until Spring Training in 2024. Either way, it seems likely that Marquez will be out of action for much longer than just 15 days.

This is unfortunate timing for Marquez if he does need Tommy John surgery, as he was set to be a free agent after the season. Some have wondered how much better a pitcher Marquez would be if he didn’t pitch his home games at Coors Field.

On Saturday, the Rockies will host the Arizona Diamondbacks. Colorado will have Noah Davis on the bump, and he will be up against Tommy Henry of the Dbacks. The Rockies are -160 (+1.5) on the run line and +100 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 12.5, over (-114), and under (-106).

You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.