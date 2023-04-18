Steelers Finalizing Trade to Acquire Rams WR Allen Robinson by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a trade for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Steelers are bringing Rams WR Allen Robinson for a physical and if he passes, a trade to Pittsburgh is expected to happen, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

The trade is still pending a physical. Robinson had a disappointing 2022 with the Rams after some heightened expectations entering the season as the team’s second receiving option. He’ll hope to rekindle what he once had as a Pro Bowl-caliber talent when he was with the Chicago Bears.

Pittsburgh has been desperate for receiver talent as far back as the departure of Antonio Brown from the organization in 2018. In the four seasons since his departure, Diontae Johnson has been the only Steeler to reach 1,000 receiving yards in 2021. Robinson will likely slot into the WR3 position of the depth chart behind Johnson and George Pickens. If Johnson can bounce back from a down year in 2022 and Robinson can become a complementary piece in this offense, the Steelers could have a solid passing attack in 2023.

