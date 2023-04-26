Top 10 Players Available in the College Football Transfer Portal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The college football offseason is in full swing, and the transfer portal is firing on all cylinders.

With so many players in the portal, keeping up can be challenging, so we’ll catch you up by ranking the ten best transfers currently available.

Hudson was viewed as a huge recruiting win for the Horned Frogs in the class of 2022 after following coach Sonny Dykes from SMU to TCU. The former five-star made immediate waves when he set foot on the practice field in Forth Worth last offseason. It’s rumored that SMU could be back on his radar, although there will be plenty of suitors.

Tyson was arguably the most impressive player on Colorado’s roster last season. The speedster broke out as a true freshman with 22 receptions for 470 yards and four touchdowns. Averaging 21.4 yards per reception, especially for a moribund Buffaloes team, was a statement. He’s sure to be highly sought-after even as he recovers from surgery after suffering a season-ending lower leg injury last year.

Buchner seemingly lost the spring quarterback competition with the incoming Sam Hartman and has since entered the portal. Despite underwhelming results as a passer, Buchner displayed tremendous athleticism and could have untapped potential as a former high four-star recruit who earned playing time as early as his true freshman season.

Pregnon may not be a household name, but the former Wyoming Cowboy is capable of helping any team win games. He’s reportedly received over 20 offers since entering the portal, including six from the SEC alone. He’s viewed as a high-ceiling product and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Henderson proved that he could be productive at a high level after leading the Gators a year ago with 38 receptions for 410 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He’s coming off a strong spring and should receive plenty of interest as a former top-100 prospect out of Columbus High School in Miami.

Davis is one of the most experienced players on this list, considering he started the last three years in Norman. The former Under Armour All-American has notched 101 tackles, ten passes defended, and one interception in his career. He recently visited Illinois, the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense.

Teams looking for experience at the quarterback position won’t find any better options than Bryant, who has thrown for 6,406 yards and 37 touchdowns in his career while completing 64.9% of his passes.

Fegans was the No. 14 cornerback in the Class of 2022 and the No. 7 player in Alabama. He redshirted while not playing a snap during his only season with the Crimson Tide. The playmaker has reportedly received interest from USC, Ohio State, and Miami.

Tucker is a speedster who ran a wind-aided 10.78 100-meter as a high school freshman. He joined Oregon in the Class of 2022 as a highly-touted four-star recruit but entered the portal after playing sparingly a year ago, making just one tackle in one game while redshirting.

Bryant has been in the portal so long that, at this point, it seems like he’ll never find a new home. Still, Bryant has had interest from several Power Five programs, and he listed his top three options as Arizona, Texas A&M, and Oregon. Recent intel paints the Ducks as the favorite to land the former high four-star recruit who posted 579 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for the Trojans in 2021.