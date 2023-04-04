Top 5 NCAA Basketball College Transfer Portal Players: Oral Roberts' Abmas Stands Out by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

With 361 teams officially into off-season mode in college basketball, the transfer portal is firing on all cylinders as we head into April. With so many names to keep track of off to new destinations, we mention a few that we believe could significantly impact their new programs next season.

Hunter Dickinson – Formerly at Michigan

Dickinson’s transfer announcement came as a stunner to everyone as someone who felt like a Michigan player for life. He has been the focal point of the Wolverines for the past two seasons and will likely have the pick of the litter when it comes to where he ends up next season. He is undoubtedly the most talented player in the portal and will provide a dominant paint presence for whoever scoops him up this offseason.

Keegan Records – Formerly at Colgate

Keegan Records is your guy if you’re looking for a frontcourt powerhouse. He has already received interest from Providence and Rhode Island as he may look for a homecoming next season. Records put up some strong numbers this season on the offensive end, ranking top 25 nationally in both two-pointer percentage and offensive rating on KenPom. The big man leaves a little bit to be desired on the defensive end, but he’d be a great pickup for a team looking for some scoring down low.

Ace Baldwin – VCU

Baldwin is one of the best passers in the nation. He averaged 5.8 assists per game in 2022-23 and commanded the Rams offense to an outright Atlantic 10 title and an NCAA Tournament appearance. He’ll likely receive some high-major interest nationwide from teams needy at the point guard position. He’s also a serviceable scorer, averaging double-digits per contest over the past two seasons.

Walter Clayton – Formerly at Iona

Clayton was a star in Rick Pitino’s offense at Iona during his sophomore season, taking home MAAC Player of the Year. His transfer search is nearly over, as he is down to just two schools to decide from. Clayton is stuck between heading home to Florida and playing for the Gators or following his head coach as Pitino takes on a greater challenge at St. John’s. Wherever he goes, we know he’ll be a baller and immediately impact that program’s level of success.

Max Abmas – Oral Roberts

Abmas became a household name in 2021 when the Golden Eagles soared into the Sweet 16 behind two monster upsets over Ohio State and Florida. He has since been terrorizing the Summit League as Oral Roberts went undefeated in league play behind his electric three-point shooting and overall command of the offense. He is one of the most prolific scorers in the nation and would be slotted into the starting five of any team in college hoops.