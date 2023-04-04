UConn Downs San Diego State for 5th National Title by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

The UConn Huskies capped off a dominant March Madness run Monday, downing San Diego State 76-59 to claim their fifth national title.

“We have the four national championships coming in, right?” said head coach Dan Hurley. “We were striving for No. 5. Now we’ve got our own.”

UConn star forward Adama Sanogo finished with 17 points and ten rebounds en route to being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“He’s obviously cemented himself into the pantheon of greatest big guys with all the production and back-to-back first-team all-league, and now this, to have the national championship, just puts him in a position in one of the most storied programs in college basketball,” said Hurley. “He’s an all-time great.”

All six of the Huskies’ tournament victories came by double-digits, the fifth school to accomplish such a feat since the bracket expanded in 1985.

Congratulations, Husky Nation!

