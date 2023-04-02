WATCH: Angels' Anthony Rendon Grabs Athletics Fan in Stands by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The frustrations of losing on Opening Day to a division rival oddsmakers have pegged as one of the worst teams in baseball really got to Anthony Rendon, and he needed to carry that emotion into the stands.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Angels third baseman was seen grabbing ahold of an Oakland Athletics fan after his team dropped their first game of the season.

A video surfaced, and an exchange can be heard, where Rendon calls out the spectator for hurling an expletive in his direction. Rendon eventually lets go of the fan, but not before getting the last word in and taking a swipe at his hat.

MLB is investigating the incident. Suffice it to say, the Angels’ third baseman will inevitably be looking at a lengthy suspension.

Following last night's game, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon and an Athletics fan had an altercation. MLB has started an investigation after Rendon was seen grabbing the fan's shirt.pic.twitter.com/X7QS7SP85o — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 31, 2023

Consequently, Rendon’s absence could leave the Angels short on infielders. David Fletcher has only taken one at-bat this season while dealing with an abdomen injury. Likewise, Jared Walsh has yet to make an appearance in the regular season and is resolving a head injury.

That could mean a heavier workload for Gio Urshela over the coming weeks.

The Angels and A’s are back in action on Sunday. LA enters the contest as -148 chalk, per FanDuel Sportsbook.