AL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Cole, McClanahan Top List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The American League is littered with great pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the MLB’s AL Cy Young.

Below, we’ll look into the top five hurlers using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

One of MLB’s most dominant left-handed starters is Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays. Every time he takes the hill, he gives the Rays a chance to win and continues to improve after each passing start.

McClanahan has already compiled a 1.9 WAR with a 7-0 record, a 2.05 ERA, and 68 strikeouts. It’s hard to expect much more from the talented lefty, but he keeps lowering his already impressive numbers and boasts +400 odds of winning the AL Cy Young.

Last Start: May 19 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7IP, 6H, 0ER, 7SO)

Next Start: May 24 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

1. (Tie) Gerrit Cole +400

You better not forget about a veteran in Gerrit Cole when considering the American League Cy Young race. Cole has continued to be a top-of-the-rotation arm, and his elite tendencies are prevalent whenever he takes the bump.

Cole has been even more dominant than McClanahan regarding WAR, where he sits at a very impressive 2.7. New York’s ace has put together a 5-0 record, in addition to a 2.01 ERA and 68 punchouts. Cole has quietly brought himself right back into the American League Cy Young picture with his elite numbers, leading to him sitting in a tie for the shortest odds at +400.

Last Start: May 17 @ Toronto Blue Jays (6IP, 7H, 0ER, 6SO)

Next Start: May 23 vs. Baltimore Orioles

It’s not just at the plate that Shohei Ohtani brings his elite presence, but also on the bump. Ohtani is one of the most electric starters in the game and has continued to pitch like a Cy Young capable arm in 2023 for the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani has tallied a 5-1 record on the mound, along with a 3.05 ERA and 80 strikeouts. His swing-and-miss stuff is extremely evident, but he sometimes has some issues with control. Still, Ohtani’s numbers speak for themselves, and he’s certainly in the conversation at +700.

Last Start: May 21 vs. Minnesota Twins (6IP, 2H, 1ER, 9SO)

Next Start: May 28 vs. Miami Marlins

Ever since the Seattle Mariners acquired right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, he’s delivered as a legitimate ace for the club. Castillo gives the Mariners a headliner in a rotation that was looking for one and proved insanely valuable again in 2023.

Castillo has nasty stuff, and his numbers have reflected that. The big right-hander has posted a 3-2 record, a 2.97 ERA, and 66 strikeouts. He’ll likely need to improve on those to rise up the odds list, but he’s worth the price of admission right now at +1200.

Last Start: May 22 vs. Oakland Athletics (6IP, 4H, 0ER, 8SO)

Next Start: May 27 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

4. (Tie) Kevin Gausman +1200

Kevin Gausman signed with the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the 2022 campaign and has performed admirably as one of their top starting pitchers. Consistency has been a major key for Gausman, and that’s been something the Blue Jays continue to rely on him for every fifth day.

The rotation for the Blue Jays has had a lot of strong points in 2023, and Gausman has been a big component of that. The veteran right-hander has tallied a 2-3 record, a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts. He’s had no problem making batters miss in 2023, but he’ll need to lower the ERA to improve his +1200 odds.

Last Start: May 21 vs. Baltimore Orioles (8IP, 6H, 2ER, 4SO)

Next Start: May 26 @ Minnesota Twins

Top 5 AL Cy Young Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Team Odds Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays 400 Gerrit Cole New York Yankees 400 Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels 700 Luis Castillo Seattle Mariners 1200 Kevin Gausman Toronto Blue Jays 1200

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and SportsGrid’s Daily Newsletter. Whether a casual fan or a seasoned bettor, this app is your ticket to informed betting.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: CLICK HERE