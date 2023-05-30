AL Cy Young Odds Rankings: McClanahan Bet Down, Cole Drops by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The American League is littered with great pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the MLB’s AL Cy Young.

Below, we’ll look into the top five hurlers using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

One of MLB’s most dominant left-handed starters is Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays. Every time he takes the hill, he gives the Rays a chance to win and continues to improve after each passing start.

It’s hard to find a more productive arm than McClanahan in the American League. When he’s been able to stay healthy, he’s posted dominant numbers, and that’s been the case through two months in 2023. The lefty has posted an 8-0 record, along with a sparkling 1.97 ERA, leading to his odds of winning the AL Cy Young getting bet down from +400 to +360.

Last Start: May 24 vs. Toronto Blue Jays (7IP, 4H, 1ER, 7SO)

Next Start: May 30 @ Chicago Cubs

2. Gerrit Cole +500 (Last Week: +400)

You better not forget about a veteran in Gerrit Cole when considering the American League Cy Young race. Cole has continued to be a top-of-the-rotation arm, and his elite tendencies are prevalent whenever he takes the bump.

It was another rough week for Cole, who struggled against the San Diego Padres and allowed five earned runs over six innings. New York’s ace has seen his ERA drop to 2.93, a far cry from what we were looking at just two weeks ago. With the recent struggles, Cole has seen his odds drop from +400 to +500.

Last Start: May 28 vs. San Diego Padres (6IP, 4H, 5ER, 9SO)

Next Start: June 3 @ Los Angeles Dodgers

It’s not just at the plate that Shohei Ohtani brings his elite presence, but also on the bump. Ohtani is one of the most electric starters in the game and has continued to pitch like a Cy Young capable arm in 2023 for the Los Angeles Angels.

Over the last week, Ohtani hasn’t seen any change in his odds, which continue to reside at +700. He had another double-digit strikeout performance and has a 2.91 ERA, which makes him very deserving of boasting the third-shortest odds.

Last Start: May 27 vs. Miami Marlins (6IP, 6H, 1ER, 10SO)

Next Start: June 2 @ Houston Astros

If you looked at the American League Cy Young race in 2022, Joe Ryan was in the mix for a portion of that, despite being a rookie. He’s back again in 2023, proving last year wasn’t a fluke. The Twins right-hander has been one of their top pitchers and now finds himself amongst the top five.

It’s interesting that even though Ryan doesn’t have the best numbers of his own pitching staff, he’s sitting in a tie with the fourth-shortest odds at +1200. Ryan has posted a 7-1 record, a stunning 2.21 ERA, and 70 strikeouts.

Last Start: May 24 vs. San Francisco Giants (5IP, 6H, 1ER, 4SO)

Next Start: May 30 @ Houston Astros

4. (Tie) Framber Valdez +1200 (Last Week: Unranked in Top 5)

The Houston Astros left-hander has become a prominent figure in the American League Cy Young picture over the last few years. Framber Valdez headlines the Astros rotation now and has the stuff to be considered one of the league’s top starters. Not only has his record proved that over the years, but his pitch mix is high-end.

The overall record might not be what you’d expect from a Cy Young contender, but that’s a dated approach. Valdez is sitting at 5-4, with a strong 2.38 ERA and 77 strikeouts. If the lefty can stay healthy, there’s much to like about his current price tag at +1200.

Last Start: May 27 vs. Oakland Athletics (6IP, 4H, 1ER, 5SO)

Next Start: June 1 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Top 5 AL Cy Young Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Team Odds Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays 360 Gerrit Cole New York Yankees 500 Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels 700 Joe Ryan Minnesota Twins 1200 Framber Valdez Houston Astros 1200

