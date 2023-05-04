Alabama Fires Baseball Manager Brad Bohannon Amid Betting Scandal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, Alabama has fired baseball manager Brad Bohannon amid allegations of suspicious betting activity involving the team.

The decision comes three days after the Ohio Casino Control Commission halted betting on Alabama baseball games following reports of “suspicious wagering activity” during last Friday’s 8-6 loss to No. 1 ranked LSU.

“Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees,” the Crimson Tide said in a statement. “Bohannon has been relieved of all duties, and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

Hired by the program in 2018, the 47-year-old compiled a managerial record of 166-124 (.572) in his five-plus seasons, including a 30-15 mark in 2023.

Alabama begins the post-Bohannon era Thursday versus Vanderbilt.

