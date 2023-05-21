Amid Stadium Concerns, Rays Drawing Interest from Buyers by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

The only thing more consistent than the Tampa Bay Rays hitting is their stadium concerns. For years, the Rays have been trying to come up with a plan for a new home; however, they have been stymied at every turn.

With no clear path to a new stadium, Ken Rosenthal reports that owner Stuart Sternberg could be looking to sell the team.

At first, the Rays discussed the possibility of splitting time between two cities, but the MLB quickly dismissed that proposition.

Since then, Sternberg has been working tirelessly with local officials to try and secure funding and property to build a new stadium. Despite years of bargaining, the new state-of-the-art facility is no closer to fruition.

With their lease at Tropicana Field expiring in 2027, the Rays could potentially be on the selling block. More concerningly, several buyers would be interested in relocating the franchise.

For now, the Rays remain the best team in baseball. At +650, Tampa Bay has the third-highest World Series odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook futures board.