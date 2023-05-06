Braves CF Michael Harris (Knee) Misses 2nd Straight Game by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Atlanta Braves announced that center-fielder Michael Harris would again be out of the starting lineup on Friday.

Harris injured his knee during Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins and hasn’t played since.

Early reports from the Braves are that Harris’s knee is just sore, and there is no need to put him on the IL. The team also said that he would be available off of the bench.

The Braves received good news Friday when it was announced that Travis D’Arnaud would begin a rehab assignment. D’Arnaud has been on the IL due to a concussion but should return to the roster sometime next week, assuming he doesn’t suffer any further symptoms.

On Saturday, the Braves will start Spencer Strider against Kyle Bradish of the Baltimore Orioles. The Braves are -111 (-1.5) on the run line and -235 on the moneyline, with an over/under of eight, over (-114), and under (-106).