Bucks' Coaching Search Down to Nick Nurse, Kenny Atkinson, Adrian Griffin by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Milwaukee Bucks have narrowed their head coaching search to former Toronto Raptors bench boss Nick Nurse, current Warriors assistant and former Brooklyn Nets head man Kenny Atkinson, and current Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

Nurse is also in the running for the Phoenix Suns’ and Philadelphia 76ers’ vacant head coaching positions, per Wojnarowski.

The Bucks are looking to replace former head coach Mike Budenholzer, fired following Milwaukee’s shocking first-round playoff loss to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat.

Nurse is the most accomplished candidate of the three, the 55-year-old spending five seasons as Toronto’s head coach, a tenure that culminated with an NBA title in 2019.

Atkinson coached the Nets for three-plus seasons before he stepped down midway through the 2019-20 campaign.

Griffin, who played in the NBA from 1999-2008, has served as an assistant coach for the Bucks (2008-2010), Chicago Bulls (2010-2015), Orlando Magic (2015-2016), Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-2018), and Raptors (2018-present).

