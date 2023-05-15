Bucks, Raptors, Pistons Showing Interest in HC Monty Williams by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, and Detroit Pistons are among the teams showing a strong interest in former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Suns fired Williams following the team’s season-ending 125-100 blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series, the second consecutive year that Phoenix lost an elimination game by more than 20 points.

The 51-year-old compiled a 194-115 (.628) record across his four seasons in the desert, winning two Coach of the Year Awards and leading the Suns to a berth in the 2021 NBA Finals, where they fell to Milwaukee in six games.

Charania adds that Williams, who had three years and $21 million remaining on his deal, is currently focusing on family.

The Bucks and Raptors recently parted ways with former championship-winning head coaches Mike Budenholzer and Nick Nurse, respectively.

