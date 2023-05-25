Buy or Sell: New York Yankees Win World Series by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The New York Yankees entered the year as one of the World Series favorites but struggled early. They’re back on track, but what do their future odds entail? The AL East has some powerhouses that have gotten off to hot starts. Look no further than the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles. All five teams in the AL East sit above .500, including the Yankees, who boast a 30-21 record after a puzzling start to begin May. The Bronx Bombers are now back on track, though, and they’re playing some inspiring baseball, which has positively correlated with their World Series odds.

Over the Yankees’ last ten games, they’ve posted a 7-3 record, leading to them leapfrogging the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. Injuries certainly affected New York’s slow start, along with certain inconsistencies we weren’t expecting with this club. Some positive numbers surround the Yankees, though, including their +29 run differential. The Yankees’ bats haven’t been as strong as they’d have liked early on, but their starting pitching has been a bright spot, which should continue improving with better health.

The issue for the Bronx Bombers is the hole they dug themselves in early. Part of it isn’t even their fault. They must tip their caps to the strong play the Rays and Orioles have brought to the table for nearly two months. Still, the Yankees find themselves six games back of first in the AL East, which isn’t as crazy as the number sounded just two weeks ago. Having home-field advantage in baseball might not mean what it used to, but New York comfortably sits in a playoff position and in a spot where they can still challenge for the division crown.

With +1200 odds to win the Fall Classic, they boast the fifth-shortest number, where they continue to sit behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (+450), Atlanta Braves (+500), Tampa Bay Rays (+650), and Houston Astros (+700). Is this finally the year the Yankees add to their trophy case again? They’re certainly in the conversation. They’ve already shown us some low lows and high highs, meaning it could potentially be difficult to have faith in this group. In saying that, when healthy, they have a high-end rotation, but we’re more concerned about their offensive production and its potential to dry come October. Looking at the four teams with better current odds than the Yankees, it’s hard to make a strong case that they’d be well-positioned to take down any of them in a best-of-seven series. As a result, with their current +1200 odds, we’re currently not buying into the Yankees’ odds of winning the Fall Classic.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.