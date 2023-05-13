Cubs Place Nico Hoerner on Injured List by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Nico Hoerner was placed on the injured list by the Chicago Cubs on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cubs roster moves:



Nico Hoerner has been put on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain, retro to Tuesday.



Miles Mastrobuoni recalled from Iowa.



Brandon Hughes activated from the IL.



Javier Assad optioned to Triple A. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 12, 2023

Hoerner suffered a hamstring strain during Monday’s game versus the St. Louis Cardinals. He hasn’t played since, and while the Cubs don’t consider the injury serious, he will need to miss at least the next couple of days, so the Cubs are playing it safe by giving him another week off. Christopher Morel is expected to see a bump in playing time until Hoerner returns.

On Saturday, the Cubs will be in Minnesota to take on the Twins. Chicago will have Hayden Wesneski on the bump, and the Twins will go with Joe Ryan. The Cubs are -146 (+1.5) on the run line and +150 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (+100), and under (-122).