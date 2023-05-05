Do Maple Leafs Have Value Down 2-0 to Panthers? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Toronto Maple Leafs have dug themselves a hole and currently trail the Florida Panthers 2-0. Is there value in any of their postseason odds?

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida Panthers (-300) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (+235)

After stealing the first two games on the road, the Florida Panthers are in the driver’s seat in their best-of-seven series with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Florida is a -300 favorite to win the series and is headed home for Games 3 and 4. Whether they’ll truly have home-ice advantage with the amount of Maple Leafs fans in Florida is to be determined, but they’ll at least be in the comfort of their own homes and rink.

Even though the Panthers have taken a 2-0 lead in the series, the Maple Leafs have been the superior team through two games. They’ve out-chanced the Panthers, with the biggest difference being the goaltending they’ve gotten from Sergei Bobrovsky. Will the Panthers netminder continue to play like the former Vezina winner, or will the clock strike midnight, and he turns into a pumpkin?

Florida has been much more physical, and that’s taking a toll on Toronto. In saying that, if the Panthers continue to give the Maple Leafs this many powerplay opportunities, the series could easily flip on its head.

Eastern Conference Odds Maple Leafs (+480)

After falling behind 2-0 to Florida, the Maple Leafs now have the longest odds of the four remaining teams to win the Eastern Conference at +480. With how their series has played out against the Panthers, you could make the case that the same thing happened in their opening-round series against Tampa Bay, where Toronto was outplayed but still found a way to win. If the Leafs can come from behind and take down Florida, and that’s still a real possibility with how they’ve played through two games, this price looks appealing to target.

Stanley Cup Odds Maple Leafs (+800)

Entering Round 2, the Maple Leafs were listed as the odds-on favorite to win the Stanley Cup. Things have certainly changed in that regard, which has dropped substantially from the +370 they were listed on May 1. The Maple Leafs got over their playoff demons and were favored to win their first Stanley Cup since 1967 for good reason. Now, they have the second-longest odds of the remaining teams, where they sit at +800, in front of only Seattle (+1700).

Verdict

The Maple Leafs have proven in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs that this is a different team than the chokers we’ve known in the past. Even though they trail their series, don’t be discouraged about their chances of moving on. Toronto is still very much in this series against Florida, and their odds are too good right now to pass up. It’s understandable if you’re hesitant about their Stanley Cup chances at +800, but the Maple Leafs have value in winning their series against Florida and the East.