Eagles' Jalen Carter Signs Rookie Contract by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

It didn’t take long for Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to lock up one of the team’s prized rookies.

According to NFL.com, the Eagles and first-round draft choice Jalen Carter have agreed to a four-year, $21.8 million rookie contract.

The deal, like all first-round draft picks, is fully guaranteed.

Carter becomes the first 2023 first-rounder to ink his rookie deal after Philadelphia selected the former Georgia star with the ninth overall selection.

Initially projected to be a top-two pick, Carter’s stock fell after he was arrested and charged with reckless driving and racing stemming from a January 15 car crash that killed former teammate Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler LeCroy. The 22-year-old was given 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service, and a state-approved defensive driving course.

Carter was integral to Georgia’s National Championship triumphs in 2021 and 2022 and joins an Eagles defense that ranked second in the NFL last season.

