Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 5 Best Bets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Edmonton Oilers tied their best-of-seven series with the Vegas Golden Knights at two. Will the Golden Knights have a Game 5 response?

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Oilers and Golden Knights have been one of the most back-and-forth series of the second round. The teams have alternated wins in the series, and all four contests have been decided by multiple goals. There haven’t been a lot of close games in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which is interesting when you factor in how tightly contested these teams were during the regular season.

Edmonton’s listed as slight road favorites for Game 5 on the moneyline at -128, while the Golden Knights are sitting at +106. The Oilers and Golden Knights have split both games on each other’s home ice, meaning it’s understandable why the line is so tight tonight, even if the games haven’t necessarily been.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Oilers will continue riding Stuart Skinner in net, while the Golden Knights are expected to do the same with Adin Hill. The Oilers netminder has a 5-4 record with a .895 save percentage, while Hill is 1-1 with a .934 save percentage after coming on in injury relief in Game 3. Hill has been thrown into this series and has looked solid in his two appearances, even after suffering a Game 4 loss.

The Oilers are the type of team that can make you look silly on any given night with their elite offensive talent. They can certainly do that tonight, but we like the value the Golden Knights present here at home. Vegas being priced at +106 has them undervalued in our eyes, and that’s the direction bettors should look at tonight.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (+106)

The first four games in this series have seen ten, six, six, and five total goals scored. Interestingly, the oddsmakers haven’t changed their tune, even though we’ve only seen one game go over the number to this point. The oddsmakers still expect a higher scoring affair, with the over 6.5 juiced up to -144, while the under is sitting at +118. These teams have been strong defensively and in goal after Game 1. It’s not hard to see the games getting even tighter. As a result, the value the under presents is too good to pass up, meaning we’ll be happy to lean that way.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (+118)

The Golden Knights have a lot of offensive depth on their roster, and although they don’t have the superstar talent that Edmonton does up front, that doesn’t mean that they aren’t pieces that are worthwhile to target in the goal-scoring department in Game 5. One player that’s had a nice impact for Vegas in the postseason is Chandler Stephenson, who’s tallied six goals over nine playoff games. He’s brought an excellent two-way game to the table, and his offense is needed in this series. Stephenson is priced at +250 to find the back of the net, and that price point has a lot of value.

Best Prop: Chandler Stephenson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+250)