Former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas Releases Statement by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

Former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas released a statement Tuesday following last week’s departure from the organization.

“While I understand there is interest surrounding the circumstances of my departure, I will not get into the specifics of what I consider to be reasonable and consistent but private discussions. In the days that I felt I needed to assess and evaluate my own view to the future, both with respect to the necessary direction of the club and ensuring that I had the full support of my family for what I knew would be required in the offseason and years to follow, the organization, as is their right to do, decided to go in a different direction…It was an honor to be able to work in such an inspiring place, with dedicated, loyal people and an extremely passionate fan base…We we will roll from here,” wrote Dubas.

Reports surfaced Monday that the Pittsburgh Penguins have been granted permission to speak with Dubas for their vacant GM position. However, it is unclear if the 37-year-old is interested in the position after calling the 2022-23 season “very taxing.”

