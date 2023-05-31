Golden Knights HC Bruce Cassidy Apologizes for Coyotes Jab by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy apologized to the Arizona Coyotes for his comments following his team’s 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday.

Cassidy criticized the Knights’ effort and carelessness with the puck, saying:

“We had 24 giveaways. I’m not sure you’re beating the Arizona Coyotes in January with 24 giveaways. That’s no disrespect to Arizona, but it’s not the right way to play.”

The 58-year-old said he has reached out to Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong and called his comments “a dumb thing to say.”

Vegas performed far better in Monday’s Game 6, routing the Stars 6-0 to advance to their second Stanley Cup Final in their six-year history, where they will face the Florida Panthers, who swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

Game 1 of the Cup Final is scheduled for Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights are currently listed at -134 on the moneyline per FanDuel Sportsbook.