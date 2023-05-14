Grizzlies Suspend Ja Morant Following Instagram Live Debacle by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant from all team activities following an incident on an Instagram Live feed. In the video, it appears that Morant is seen brandishing a firearm.

This is the second time that Morant has been seen with a gun on social media this year. On March 4, the Grizzlies’ point guard displayed a firearm at a Colorado nightclub.

Following the event, Morant enrolled in a counseling program and was suspended for eight games.

An update will be provided pending a league review.

Morant was the engine that drove the Grizzlies’ offense last year. The former second-overall pick led the team with 26.2 points per game, setting career benchmarks in rebounds (5.9) and assists (8.1).

Memphis had an abrupt exit from the NBA Playoffs. The Grizzlies were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Quarterfinals, despite entering the postseason as the second seed.

The Lakers are one of five remaining teams vying for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

