Heat-Knicks Preview: Can New York Bounce Back at Home? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Miami Heat and New York Knicks will meet for Game 2 at Madison Square Garden after the Heat pulled out the road victory on Sunday afternoon in Game 1. Miami is now -152 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals on the FanDuel Sportsbook.Heat @ Knicks Game Information

Location: Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

Madison Square Garden | New York, NY Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

Jimmy Butler is an absolute warrior; no one is disputing that, but that ankle turn in Game 1 looked pretty bad. He’s listed as questionable and is reportedly receiving treatment around the clock in an attempt to be available tonight. Much of the discourse is that the Heat already stole a road game, so he should rest up for Game 3, but that’s not in Butler’s DNA.

Julius Randle missed Game 1 with an ankle sprain, with his availability still uncertain tonight. Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson fared well in his absence, but with the risk of going down 0-2 at home, expect him to give it a go. Jalen Brunson is also listed as questionable with ankle soreness, but his availability isn’t in doubt.

Spread: Heat +6.5 (-108) | Knicks -6.5 (-112)

Heat +6.5 (-108) | Knicks -6.5 (-112) Moneyline: Heat +235 | Knicks -290

Heat +235 | Knicks -290 Total: Over 206.5 (-110) Under 206.5 (-110)

I’m much more confident in New York’s stars suiting up than Butler, but I wouldn’t be surprised if all three see the floor. Regardless, I like the Knicks. The Garden has been rocking in every single playoff game, so with their backs against the wall; I see them elevating the â€˜Bockers tonight. This series is going back to South Beach tied, in commanding fashion. Lay the points.

Gabe Vincent OVER 14.5 Points (+100)

Bam Adebayo OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-102)

Jalen Brunson OVER 24.5 Points (-113)

Gabe Vincent put together an impressive Game 1 showing, dropping 20. His shot volume gives me continued confidence heading into tonight, as he took 12 threes. If Butler were to play, anticipate him being more passive offensively, which means more shots for Vincent. Take his OVER.

In Game 1, Bam Adebayo had eight boards, but he also had 17 rebound chances, signaling an expected increase in Game 2. Butler won’t have 11 rebounds again, so I’m targeting Bam to record double-digit boards tonight.

Jalen Brunson scored 25 points in the loss but was 0-7 from three. He’ll take 20+ shots from the field tonight, so I look for a few more deep balls to fall to add to his scoring volume. Target his OVER here as he leads the Knicks in the bounce-back victory.