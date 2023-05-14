J.T. Realmuto Returns to Phillies Lineup Sunday vs. Rockies by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

J.T. Realmuto made his triumphant return to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup Sunday against the Colorado Rockies. The Phillies catcher missed Saturday’s contest with a pinky injury but was in the starting lineup for the matinee at Coors Field.

Realmuto tested his injured finger in the batting cages on Saturday night and was cleared to return for the series finale.

J.T. Realmuto (sprained right pinky finger) is back in the lineup for today's series finale against the Rockies. He hit in the cage after last night's game to see how it felt. He is good to go. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) May 14, 2023

Realmuto remains a primary contributor for the Phillies. He ranks fourth on the team in OPS, with a .305 on-base percentage and a .488 slugging percentage. More importantly, he’s translated that to run production, driving in 15 and coming around to score 13.

His return means Garrett Stubbs returns to bench duty. Stubbs has struggled when called upon this season, posting a sub-optimal .464 OPS in 29 plate appearances.

The Phillies are looking to extend their five-game winning streak but are in a hole early.

