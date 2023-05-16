Lakers vs. Nuggets Player Props: Can Anyone Slow Down Jokic? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA‘s Western Conference Finals tips off Tuesday as the top-seeded Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1.

Lakers-Nuggets Series Best Bet

With both sides comprising some of the league’s brightest stars, bettors are not lacking options when it comes to the ever-so-popular player props.

Here are my top two plays in what should be a compelling series.

DEN Nikola Jokic OVER 27.5 Points (-115)

What more can be said about the brilliance of Jokic? The Joker was a one-man wrecking crew in Denver’s second-round series against Phoenix, notching three triple-doubles as the Nuggets ousted the Suns in six games. Jokic will now face his toughest test in LA’s Anthony Davis, whose performance defensively has been particularly noteworthy. Despite the problematic matchup, the two-time MVP has looked unguardable, notching 28 or more points in seven of his past eight games. Having said that, I’ll continue to roll with the OVER on Jokic’s points prop until he gives me a reason not to.

LAL Austin Reaves OVER 14.5 Points (-115)

One of this season’s feel-good stories, Reaves has played a vital role in the Lakers’ dramatic resurgence to the Western Conference Finals. Through 12 postseason games, the former undrafted free agent has topped tonight’s 14.5 scoring prop in half of those contests, including three straight, highlighted by a 23-point performance in Game 6’s victory over the Golden State Warriors. Playing his best basketball at the opportune time, I like Reaves to carry that momentum into Mile High. Give me the OVER.

