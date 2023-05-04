Lakers-Warriors Preview: Golden State Revenge by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

We’re tuning into Game 2 tonight in San Francisco between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. After taking the series opener, the Lakers are now -162 on the FanDuel Sportsbook to advance to the Western Conference Finals.Lakers @ Warriors Game Information

Location: Chase Center | San Francisco, CA

Chase Center | San Francisco, CA Time: 9:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

LeBron vs. Steph. Post-2014 NBA basketball doesn’t get much better than this. We have a special matchup here and possibly the last one we’ll get, so for viewership’s sake, let’s hope it goes seven games. Game 1 lived up to the hype, with Anthony Davis stealing the show, putting up a ridiculous stat line of 30 points and 23 rebounds. But LeBron, let’s slow the roll of the jersey retirement ceremony for now.

Kevon Looney matched AD with 23 rebounds for the Warriors. Still, collectively, it continually felt that as Golden State gained momentum, they couldn’t find the shot to put them over the hump. You can thank Jordan Poole for that.

Spread: Lakers +6 (-110) | Warriors -6 (-110)

Lakers +6 (-110) | Warriors -6 (-110) Moneyline: Lakers (+210) | Warriors (-255)

Lakers (+210) | Warriors (-255) Total: Over 227 (-110) | Under 227 (-110)

Last night, we saw a similar script. The 76ers came in as the underdog, threatening to go up 2-0 on the Celtics’ floor, and Boston came out with an absolute vengeance. I expect something similar from the reigning champions tonight. Golden State has been 35-10 straight up in the Chase Center this season and 28-16-1 against the spread.

Losing two games on their own floor in the playoffs doesn’t sound feasible, and Steph Curry and Co. don’t shy away from the moment. I look for Golden State to come out guns blazing and take down the Lakers by double digits. I’ll be laying the points, but my favorite play is the Warriors’ first-half spread at -3.5 (-106).

Stephen Curry OVER 31.5 Points (-104)

LeBron James OVER 5.5 Assists (-113)

Draymond Green OVER 7.5 Assists (+112)

I know it may come off as chalk, but I’m all over a big Curry game. He knows all the pressure is on him, and he made the lengths he’d go perfectly clear with his iconic Game 7 showing in Sacramento. I see him reaching 30 field goal attempts tonight, envisioning a game where he exceeds 35 points.

LeBron only dropped four dimes in Game 1, but the chances were there as he recorded 13 potential assists. I don’t anticipate LeBron’s playmaking volume to diminish, so given the opportunities the Lakers couldn’t cash in on in Game 1, I’ll look to back this over in the bounce back.

Draymond Green also went under his assist number in Game 1, falling on the hook with his seven-assist performance. Like with LeBron, we’ll look to what could or should have been, as Green recorded a staggering 21 potential assists. At plus-money, I’m all over this play for him to reach eight and will be playing his player performance to record 10+ assists with a Warriors win.