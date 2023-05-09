Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Dodgers @ Brewers – First Pitch: 7:40 p.m.

Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 64°

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers following a solid victory by the Brewers in their last matchup. Milwaukee’s left-handed pitcher, Eric Lauer, will face off against the Dodgers’ Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard is currently the slight favorite at a -124 price, with the total listed at 9.5, indicating a high-scoring game is expected.

Lauer has had remarkable success against the Dodgers, with a 7-1 record and a 2.37 ERA in 11 career starts against them. However, his last outing, against the Colorado Rockies, wasn’t his best. He had a difficult time with long balls, which could be a concern against the power-hitting Dodgers lineup. On the other hand, the Brewers will have confidence in Lauer, given his previous successes against LA.

Syndergaard, once a powerful flame-thrower, has evolved his game and is now relying more on fooling hitters than overpowering them. His strikeout percentage stands at a modest 15%, and lefties have been hitting well against him this season.

Lauer, though struggling this season, has been good against lefties, but his power numbers against them are somewhat elevated. Additionally, right-handers have a high weighted on-base percentage against the Brewers hurler.

Despite dominant starting pitchers and strong bullpens on both sides, this game is predicted to be a high-scoring one, as was the case in their last encounter where 12 runs were scored.