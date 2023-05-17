Mets Calling up Slugger Mark Vientos from Triple-A Syracuse by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the New York Mets are calling up slugger Mark Vientos for Tuesday’s contest against the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays.

The New York Mets are calling up slugger Mark Vientos, sources tell ESPN. Vientos, 23, is hitting .333/.416/.688 with 13 home runs in 38 games at AAA this season, and as the Mets look to escape this dreadful start, they?ll turn to Vientos as part of the solution. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 17, 2023

New York has yet to announce a corresponding move.

Per MLB Pipeline, the Mets’ seventh-ranked prospect, Vientos, has thrived at Triple-A Syracuse, slashing .333/.416/.688 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI in 38 games this season. The 23-year-old has recorded an average exit velocity of 94.5 MPH and an average launch angle of 7.1 degrees.

Vientos made his MLB debut for the Mets last season, batting .167 with one home run in 16 games.

While New York had been reluctant to call up the former second-round pick, the Mets’ offense desperately needs a boost. Buck Showalter’s squad enters Tuesday tied for 21st in runs scored, tied for 20th in home runs, and 19th in OPS through 43 games.

New York has lost seven of its past ten games and sits fourth in the NL East with a 20-23 record.

