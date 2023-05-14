Mitch Keller Extends Scoreless Innings Streak vs. Orioles

Although wins have been harder to come by lately, the Pittsburgh Pirates are showing the future is now.

Things have looked brighter than ever with Mitch Keller on the mound, and the young ace was at his best again on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. 

Keller twirled 7.0 innings of four-hit ball, striking out 13 and walking none en route to his fifth win of the season. That extends his scoreless inning streak to 16.0 after a complete game shutout last time out against the Colorado Rockies. 

Originally drafted in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Keller earned time as a regular part of the Pirates rotation in 2021. Throughout his career, Keller has compiled a 17-30 record, 4.70 ERA, and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. 

Keller’s odds have skyrocketed him up the Cy Young futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook. At +2500, the 27-year-old currently has the sixth-best odds to take home the first individual award of his career.

